Hanes Mall Best Western property sold for $10.1 million

  • 0

The Best Western hotel property near Hanes Mall has been sold for $10.1 million to a Greensboro hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 2.09-acre property at 3330 Silas Creek Parkway contains a building with 60,799 square feet of space.

The buyer is Soho Hospitality LLC, which has Husnain Bajwa, Muhammad Kwan and Gurmeet Singh listed as members, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The seller is Shivmaya Inc. of Weddington.

