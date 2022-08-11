Hanes Mall Boulevard hotels flipped for $30.3 million; Home2 Suites, Soringhill Suites latest properties sold

Two hotel properties off Hanes Mall Boulevard — Home2 Suites Hotel by Marriott and Springhill Suites by Marriott — have been purchased for the second time in four years.

A Huntersville hotel-management group associated with Vallabhbhal Patel, 1102 South Tryon LLC, has paid a combined $30.35 million for the properties.

The group paid $16.83 million for the Home2 Suites property at 1010 Marriott Crossing Way.

That hotel, which opened in February 2018, is located on a 2.19-acre tract and contains 91 hotel rooms.

The group paid $13.35 million for the Springhill Suites site at 1015 Marriott Crossing Way.

That property, which opened in 2009, consists of 95 hotel rooms on a 2.43-acre site.

By comparison, in September 2018 the BVWM groups paid $14 million for the Home2 Suites property and $11.5 million for the Springhill Suites property.

Home2 Suites and Springhill are part of a four-mile section of Hanes Mall Boulevard that contains 14 hotels and 1,554 rooms.

The hotel sales are the latest in a series of Winston-Salem hotel transactions over the past year.

In March, the Microtel property off Hanes Mall Boulevard was sold for $3.3 million to Charlotte hospitality group 4 Jugari LLC, an affiliate of Laxmi Hotels Group LLC.

In December, a Denver commercial and multifamily real-estate group paid $16.1 million to purchase the DoubleTree hotel property at 5790 University Parkway. The hotel is part of the Hilton chain near Wake Forest University. It has 150 guest rooms and the Providence restaurant.

The buyer was 5790 University Hotel LLC, which shares the same address as Allante Properties.

In November, the Baymont by Wyndham hotel property at 200 Mercantile Drive was purchased for $3.2 million by Samdeep Hospitality Group LLC of Winston-Salem.

In September, two vacant tracts off Hanes Mall Boulevard that abut Interstate 40 were sold for a combined $1.2 million to affiliates of High Point hotel development and management company BPR Properties.

That purchased involved a vacant 1.27-acre lot listed as 4612 Hanes Mall Blvd. and a vacant 0.89-acre lot listed as 3945 Oxford Station Way. The properties are to the immediate west of the Conn’s Home Place retail store.

Hanes Mall Boulevard contains 15 hotels and more than 1,650 rooms.

“The Winston-Salem/Hanes Mall area is an attractive, healthy sub-market, relative to room occupancy rate and room rental rates,” said Raymond Collins with Collins Commercial Properties Inc. of Winston-Salem.

“It has been stable over a continuum, underpinned by two regional hospitals, presence of I-40 and U.S. 421 accesswise, and the many surrounding businesses in the area.”

Local tourism officials and industry analysts agree that a more-the-merrier approach is realistic and sustainable for the local hotel marketplace, even in a hospitality sector prone to booms and busts.