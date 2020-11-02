Hanes Mall owner enters bankruptcy protection

In December, it suspended its common and preferred stock dividends through the end of 2020. On March 25, CBL said it borrowed the final $280 million on a line of credit, giving it an outstanding balance at that time of $681 million.

"In some ways, this was inevitable," said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.

"This shift toward more and more e-commerce was putting increasing pressure on mall owners like CBL Properties, who were doing their best to manage this constantly evolving retail landscape."

The COVID-19 pandemic "dealt a majority of these unprepared brick-and-mortar retailers a devastating blow," Beahm said. "They simply could not adjust their business models rapidly enough to counter the sudden impact of temporary closures and stay-at-home orders.

"The loss of mall traffic not only proved life-threatening to many brick-and-mortar retailers that help define the composition of the mall, but contributed to a subsequent decline in pass-through revenues to the mall ownership itself.

"The longer the pandemic goes on, the more threatening online shopping becomes to mall owners."