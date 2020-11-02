Hanes Mall owner enters bankruptcy protection

CBL Properties, owner and operator of two Triad shopping malls, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, about a month after it had projected taking the financial step.
CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., owns Hanes Mall of Winston-Salem and Friendly Center of Greensboro.
CBL listed between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
CBL said Monday that "customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties."
The group said Aug. 20 it planned to enter bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1 with a restructuring deal already struck with the bulk of its unsecured lenders on Aug. 18.
The restructuring deal involved owners, investment advisors and managers of at least five sets of unsecured debt.
However, CBL cautioned Aug. 20 that it continued to negotiate with some secured lenders that may not agree to the terms of the restructuring deal.
CBL projects shedding about $1.5 billion in total debt and preferred obligations.
It has plans to issue $500 million of new senior secured notes due in June 2028 buffered by $50 million of cash. About 90% of the new CBL stock would be owned by unsecured debt holders.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the board of directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the (restructuring deal) through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive, said in a statement.
"CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”
CBL said it has $258.3 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available-for-sale securities as of Sept. 30.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the agreement between the unsecured creditors and management "is an attempt to gain a little negotiating leverage against the secured creditors in an attempt to bring them to the negotiating table."
Lebovitz said CBL had been negotiating with lenders holding secured debt since the restructuring deal with unsecured lenders was signed Aug. 18.
"We expect further discussions in an effort to reach a tri-party consensual agreement between the company, noteholders and credit facility lenders during the bankruptcy process," Lebovitz said.
Multiple struggles
The Aug. 20 announcement of the planned bankruptcy came the day after CBL reported an $81.4 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $35 million loss a year ago.
Revenues in the second quarter plunged 35.7% to $124.2 million.
The company said it had a "major increase in the estimate for uncollectible revenues related to rents due from tenants that recently filed for bankruptcy or are struggling financially, as well as amounts that were abated as part of negotiations.
"... Store closures and rent loss from prior tenant bankruptcies and lower percentage rent related to lower retail sales also impacted revenues."
CBL, like most mall and shopping center operators, had most of its properties closed from mid-March to late May related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, CBL had been struggling financially prior to the pandemic.
CBL received a New York Stock Exchange notice of potential de-listing on Aug. 19, 2019, and Feb. 7.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that time frame.
The share price closed trading Friday at 15 cents a share. The 52-week share price range is 14 cents to $1.78.
In December, it suspended its common and preferred stock dividends through the end of 2020. On March 25, CBL said it borrowed the final $280 million on a line of credit, giving it an outstanding balance at that time of $681 million.
"In some ways, this was inevitable," said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
"This shift toward more and more e-commerce was putting increasing pressure on mall owners like CBL Properties, who were doing their best to manage this constantly evolving retail landscape."
The COVID-19 pandemic "dealt a majority of these unprepared brick-and-mortar retailers a devastating blow," Beahm said. "They simply could not adjust their business models rapidly enough to counter the sudden impact of temporary closures and stay-at-home orders.
"The loss of mall traffic not only proved life-threatening to many brick-and-mortar retailers that help define the composition of the mall, but contributed to a subsequent decline in pass-through revenues to the mall ownership itself.
"The longer the pandemic goes on, the more threatening online shopping becomes to mall owners."
Beahm said CBL — as well as Hanes Mall and Friendly Center — could benefit from the upcoming holiday shopping season.
"Mall traffic — even in the time of a pandemic — will increase over previous months," Beham said.
"Assuming North Carolina does not go into tighter shopping restrictions in the next few weeks, this increase in foot traffic should provide some needed relief for the mall's tenants. This should then also translate to benefits to the mall ownership as well."
