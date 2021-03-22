Hanes Mall owner reaches agreement to settle repayment dispute with Wells Fargo

Some of the consenting noteholders will provide up to $50 million of new money in exchange for additional convertible secured notes.

The bank lenders, holding $983.7 million in principal amount under the secured credit facility, will receive $100 million in cash and agreed to a new $883.7 million secured term loan.

"Having observed many workouts, this one appears to have been favorable to the debt holders," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker. "In the short term, the long-term holders will take a bit of haircut in the recovery.

"But with the equity and convertible portion of the package, there is a reasonable chance to recover those losses.

"Those that deal in distressed debt who purchased the bonds after the bankruptcy filing will have done well," Gray said.

Background

Wells Fargo said it agreed in January 2019 to provide CBL Operating Partnership with a secured $685 million revolving line of credit and a secured $500 million term loan.

The bank said in its filing that the loan terms give it the right to take certain steps, including seizing control of the company and the rents from many of CBL"s retail tenants, if CBL defaulted on loan terms.