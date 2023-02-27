HanesBrands Inc. said Monday there will be changes to its board of directors.

Bobby Griffin, a director since 2006, plans to retire from the board when his current term ends at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

The manufacturer said Mark Irvin has been appointed to the board with a term running through the 2024 stockholders meeting.

Irvin is chief supply chain officer for Best Buy Co. where he oversees the strategy and day-to-day operations of the global supply chain supporting about 1,000 stores and the company’s online customers.

Prior to joining Best Buy in 2013, Irvin held leadership roles at Target, Cummins, Corporate Express Delivery Systems and Baxter Healthcare. Irvin serves on the National Retail Federation Foundation board of directors.