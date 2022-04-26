 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hanesbrands board declares 15-cent quarterly dividend

  • 0

The board of directors of Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents.

The dividend is payable May 31 to shareholders registered as of May 10.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

North Carolina continued to make slow progress in a national innovation ranking, climbing from 21st in 2019 to 20th in 2021 as rated by the 2021 Tracking Innovation report. In recent years, the report has been issued every other year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert