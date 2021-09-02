Hanesbrands’ Champion brand launches renewable apparel line

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear brand said Thursday it has launched Champion Renewed, an apparel line in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, which utilizes fabrics that would have otherwise gone into the landfill.

The line is part of Champion’s “Be Your Own Champion” promotional initiative

Champion Renewed features the brand’s Reverse Weave sweatshirts. The collection ranges from $30 to $45, and is available at www.renewalworkshop.com/pages/champion.

The Renewal Workshop uses Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology to measure the impact of the textile fibers most frequently received, such as cotton, polyester and wool. The organization can evaluate energy savings, greenhouse gas reductions and water consumption decreases, among other things, for each item that is renewed.

The group then sorts, grades, thoroughly sanitizes the products using waterless technology and repairs them to like-new standards.

Once inspected and verified to joint quality standards, they are given a Renewal Workshop tag and made available for purchase.

