Hanesbrands’ Champion brand offers ‘hoodie swap’ Saturday

HANESBRANDS INC.

The Champion apparel brand of Hanesbrands Inc. is offering a free hoodie swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Thruway Shopping Center outlet.

The Champion apparel brand of Hanesbrands Inc. is launching Saturday its first nationwide promotional campaign in which consumers can swap any pre-owned non-Champion hoodie for a new Champion hoodie.

The offer is redeemable at participating stores and outlets, including its Thruway Shopping Center outlet in Winston-Salem from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of one swap per customer.

Champion said it is donating all swapped hoodies to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that will turn the hoodie materials into new, unique, handcrafted garments.

