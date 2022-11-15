Hanesbrands’ Champion brand offers ‘hoodie swap’ Saturday

The Champion apparel brand of Hanesbrands Inc. is launching Saturday its first nationwide promotional campaign in which consumers can swap any pre-owned non-Champion hoodie for a new Champion hoodie.

The offer is redeemable at participating stores and outlets, including its Thruway Shopping Center outlet in Winston-Salem from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of one swap per customer.

Champion said it is donating all swapped hoodies to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that will turn the hoodie materials into new, unique, handcrafted garments.