HanesBrands Inc. completed Tuesday a pivotal and costly step toward achieving its fiscal 2023 financial and cash flow goals.

The Winston-Salem apparel manufacturer set on Feb. 10 a private offering of $600 million in senior debt notes to institutional investors. The notes are due in 2031.

The interest rate HanesBrands would pay is 9%.

Net proceeds would be used to pay off two sets of senior debt notes of a combined $500 million that are due in 2024. The interest rates on those notes are 3.5% and 4.625%.

The company plans to redeem the 2024 notes by Feb. 21.

The 2031 senior debt notes would be backed “by certain of HanesBrands’ domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities and certain other material indebtedness.”