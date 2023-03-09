HanesBrands Inc. said Thursday it has completed the final phase of refinancing a series of loans that were set to be due in 2024.

The basic apparel manufacturer said it was able to close Monday on a senior secured loan worth $900 million.

On Feb. 14, HanesBrands completed a pivotal and costly step toward achieving its fiscal 2023 financial and cash flow goals through a private offering of $600 million in senior debt notes to institutional investors.

Those notes are due in 2031. The interest rate HanesBrands would pay is 9%.

The 2031 senior debt notes are backed “by certain of HanesBrands’ domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities and certain other material indebtedness.”

The proceeds from the private offering and refinanced are being used to pay off two sets of senior debt notes of a combined $500 million that are due in 2024. The interest rates on those notes are 3.5% and 4.625%.

“We are pleased with the successful refinancing of our 2024 maturities, including the pricing, terms and mix of pre-payable debt,” HanesBrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement.

“With the refinancing behind us, we believe we now have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our Full Potential growth strategy while positioning us to focus our free cash flow on reducing debt."

HanesBrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on its Full Potential initiative, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands, foremost Champion and Hanes; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

The initial goal was reaching $7.4 billion in annual sales by the end of 2025. The new goal is generating $8 billion in annual sales by the end of 2026.

"We believe the combination of executing our Full Potential growth strategy and significant debt reduction will drive higher sales, profits, operating cash flow and shareholder returns over the next several years," Bratspies said.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said he wasn’t surprised by the higher interest rate commitment.

“Given its weaker balance sheet and higher interest rates, I suspect it may be substantially more expensive than the debt they are settling,” Gray said.

“Nine percent in this environment suggests that the market considers this below investment grade.”

HanesBrands’ financial guidance for fiscal 2023, disclosed Feb. 2, “assumes completion of the expected refinancing (in the first quarter) of indebtedness with 2024 maturities.”

The company projects a net sales range of $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with fiscal 2022 sales of $6.23 billion. Adjusted earnings are in a range of 14 to 25 cents.

The guidance is based on three other primary factors:

“A muted consumer demand environment given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty; first-half margin pressure as it sells through the remainder of its higher-cost inventory; and year-over-year improvement in second-half margins, particularly the fourth quarter, as lower-cost inventory currently being produced is sold.

On Feb. 2, HanesBrands’ board of directors announced it had eliminated the manufacturer’s quarterly cash dividend after nearly 10 years.

It was the biggest ripple effect of HanesBrands continuing to struggle with high inflation dampening global consumer spending into a second year.

Eliminating the dividend was the most jarring — and symbolic — among several restructuring steps unveiled during the fourth-quarter earnings report with improving cash flow as the main objective.