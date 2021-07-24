Hanesbrands, corporate pandemic survivor, looks to the future. CEO Stephen Bratspies sees nimbleness as key to growth

Taking over a Fortune 500 company in the early stages of a pandemic meant that Hanesbrands Inc. chief executive Stephen Bratspies had a limited honeymoon, if any, with the Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer.

Yet, Bratspies viewed the socioeconomic and public-health upheaval as an opportunity to make the company more nimble in its production, supply-chain and online and retail operations, while guarding its global workforce of 61,000 from the spread of COVID-19.

Bratspies became Hanesbrands’ top executive in August 2020, the first outsider at the helm of the manufacturer that will reach its 15th year as an independent company in September. The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

“It was quite the challenge, but it has made me a better leader and manager in terms of evolving and adapting,” Bratspies said in an interview last week with the Winston-Salem Journal.

“None of us want to deal with something like this again once we get on the other side, but the response throughout the company has been inspiring.

“We knew our workforce was good, but during the pandemic they’ve proven to be even more valuable,” Bratspies said.