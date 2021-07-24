Hanesbrands, corporate pandemic survivor, looks to the future. CEO Stephen Bratspies sees nimbleness as key to growth

Taking over a Fortune 500 company in the early stages of a pandemic meant that Hanesbrands Inc. chief executive Stephen Bratspies had a limited honeymoon, if any, with the Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer.
Yet, Bratspies viewed the socioeconomic and public-health upheaval as an opportunity to make the company more nimble in its production, supply-chain and online and retail operations, while guarding its global workforce of 61,000 from the spread of COVID-19.
Bratspies became Hanesbrands’ top executive in August 2020, the first outsider at the helm of the manufacturer that will reach its 15th year as an independent company in September. The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.
“It was quite the challenge, but it has made me a better leader and manager in terms of evolving and adapting,” Bratspies said in an interview last week with the Winston-Salem Journal.
“None of us want to deal with something like this again once we get on the other side, but the response throughout the company has been inspiring.
“We knew our workforce was good, but during the pandemic they’ve proven to be even more valuable,” Bratspies said.
Bratspies brought to Hanesbrands more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer-product leadership experience, most recently as chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc., where he managed $330 billion in sales, drove a major merchandising transformation initiative and accelerated comp-store sales and market-share gains.
“This company has a really, really strong foundation, true iconic American brands, a great value proposition, a tremendous customer following, and a commitment to reaching our full potential with our products and our supply chain,” Bratspies said.
“We’re really leaning into our brands, investing in them for the near and long term,” including plans to spend $90 million on marketing over the next three years.
“We are well positioned in the channels that are growing, and we’re striving to get younger with key consumers, those under age 35.”
Bratspies said the shift toward more e-commerce sales had started well before the pandemic, but having consumers mandated to stay at home for several weeks during the early stages brought home the need to emphasize the digital sales side.
“I’ve heard folks say the pandemic accelerated the online sales trend by two, three, even five years ahead,” he said.
“We have accelerated our investments in e-commerce and we are selling a lot of innerwear product that way, whether on our website or our key retail customers’ websites.”
Younger focus
Hanesbrands hired Bratspies foremost because of his retail expertise, which includes recognizing the need to better connect teenagers and young adults with its iconic brands Champion, Hanes, Maidenform and Bali that their parents and grandparents grew up with.
An early sign of Bratspies’ fingerprints has been the licensing partnerships formed in the past year with gaming groups, such as iBUYPOWER and HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports.
Champion Athleticwear launched in May an artist series “to celebrate the diversity of talent and creativity found across the United States.”
The series features four street artists “who have unique perspectives on design, fashion and personal expression,” according to the company. The artists have ties to cities across the country, including New York City, Chicago and Seattle.
There’s Champion Athleticwear’s two environmentally conscious collections — Natural State Reverse Weave and Rally Pro Earth footwear — along with being the official sideline apparel for the Premier Lacrosse League for its 2021 session, and joining with Authentic Brands Group on a multi-year apparel collaboration for the estate of legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali.
Even though the Champion brand is more than 100 years old, Bratspies said it always has found a way to be relevant and attractive to younger consumers as a longtime college fans’ sportswear favorite. It also has gained traction with female consumers for its sports bra innovations.
“Our research tells us it’s a good fit for us, a natural extension of what we have always been known for,” Bratspies said.
“We’re always trying to keep up and understand the depth and drivers of the changing ... to put the consumer first in every change we make.”
Operations
Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May on its latest revenue growth plan — titled Full Potential — that it projects will generate an additional $1.2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025.
That would put Hanesbrands at $7.4 billion in annual revenue, up from $6.2 billion projected for fiscal 2021.
At the heart of the initiative is what Hanesbrands considers as its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.
“The plan drives rapid growth of the Champion brand by investing in key geographic markets, expanding into women’s and kids’ apparel and casual footwear, and creating a premiere online experience at Champion.com,” the company said.
Bratspies said Hanesbrands will continue to depend on its company-owned supply-chain facilities in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia even as some manufacturers have responded to the pandemic’s squeeze on raw materials and shipping by restoring some production to the U.S.
However, he said the manufacturer will consider domestic supply-chain options if they “make our operations faster and more efficient ... help to find a balance between speed and costs.”
Kristin Oliver, who joined Hanesbrands as chief human resources officer in September, said Bratspies brought to the company “a focus on the end consumer” that manufacturers tend not to emphasize.
“We’re thinking more about the actual customer who is wearing our product, including through our own e-commerce channels,” Oliver said. “Taking that approach has re-energized us.”
Hanesbrands recently disclosed to analysts and investors its plans to make Champion a $3 billion annual revenue brand by 2024, which would represent a $1 billion jump in annual sales.
Bratspies said Champion is benefiting from the consumer path plowed by its Bonds basic-apparel brand in Australia, which shifted its marketing toward younger consumers in 2018-19.
“Bonds repositioned itself through innovation and marketing, so we have a roadmap for how to do this with Champion,” Bratspies said.
Analysts’ response
Motley Fool analyst Rich Duprey credits Hanesbrands’ share price surge to being “perfectly positioned to capitalize on the health and wellness trends that developed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“Its basics brands, like Playtex, Maidenform and Wonderbra, meshed well with the casual clothes consumers chose, as did its Champion brand.”
CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky has been bearish on Hanesbrands in recent years out of concerns about its lack of a prominent digital presence, a growing number of apparel retailers going out of business, and the trend of Target and other retailers toward private-label apparel that appears to be benefiting Hanesbrands rival Gildan Activewear Inc.
“We maintain sell to reflect our concerns on Hanesbrands’ ability to meet consensus in 2021 and 2022, due to the under-appreciated trend of mass retailers shifting toward private labels and tightening branded assortments,” Yanushevsky said in May.
Bratspies acknowledges Hanesbrands is bucking the private-label apparel trends among its competitors serving some key retail chains.
“Private label is certainly a challenge that all manufacturers have to deal with,” Bratspies said. “If brands don’t do their job really well, private label is a big threat.
“We’re really confident that we have brands that can win in this marketplace.”
Wells Fargo Securities analysts were significantly more bullish on Hanesbrands in their July 13 update to investors, raising their 52-week share-price target from $20 to $23.
“Over the past several years, Hanesbrands has been marked by a choppy organic top-line due to a lack of focus, underinvestment behind their brands and insufficient amounts of capital investment, as well as disappointing acquisitions and rising competition from private label,” the analysts wrote.
“We believe that as Hanesbrands began to focus on transforming its portfolio through mergers and acquisitions, it began to neglect its existing brands.”
However, they said that over the past several months, “we have become more impressed with the company’s new leadership team and the overall direction of the business.”
“For the first time in many years, we see a clear path to potential upside.”
The analysts credited Bratspies for not only bringing in Walmart veterans, but “also elevating Hanesbrands veterans, providing a good mix of the new and old guard on the leadership.”
“He is setting the tone from the top: creating a leaner organization, so decisions can be made at implemented at a faster rate, which should benefit Hanesbrands over the long-term.”
The analysts noted that Hanesbrands has: taken back market share in innerwear; demonstrated sustainable growth potential for Champion; laid out a more compelling plan around reinvestment (both marketing dollars and capital expenditures to support the supply chain); and stated its intention to “simplify the model” and divest.
“With momentum in the model building, we see upside potential to numbers ahead and a bull case of $25-$30 on the table.”
Impacting Winston-Salem
Bratspies said Hanesbrands’ management recognizes and embraces the company’s historic commitment to its hometown.
“By investing in our people, our brands, in technology, that’s going to create opportunities for growth not only for the company, but also our communities,” he said.
“We’re really excited to blend the people who have been with Hanesbrands for decades with those new to the company and new to the community.”
Bratspies said the company has been “really successful in attracting talent to Winston-Salem where we need it.”
Oliver said that when she considers recruiting employees to Winston-Salem, she thinks of her own pathway and what attracted her to Hanesbrands.
“You have the opportunity to work for a great company in a great place to raise a family,” Oliver said.
In terms of return to work, Bratspies said “I’m a big believer in getting our workforce back together, that we’re better together.”
“We’re going to resume an office-centric approach, capturing that energy and enthusiasm, but with more flexibility than perhaps we’ve had before with the transition back, and with safety continuing to be our priority.”
Oliver said that “we’re all trying to thread that needle between wanting our employees face to face while respecting those who are not comfortable yet with going back to the office.”
Oliver said Hanesbrands’ human resources department is assisting employees, both local and globally, by providing vaccination opportunities “as an encouragement.”
“It is a hard challenge” that Oliver said is different for each country Hanesbrands is in, with vaccinations slower in some places than others depending largely on the availability of vaccine.
Bratspies said the company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated.
“Everyone who is in the office right now has been vaccinated, and we continue to follow CDC guidelines,” Bratspies said.
“People in our manufacturing and distribution facilities have been our real heroes during the pandemic, going to work to keep us going.”
