Hanesbrands discloses ransomware attack. It's unclear whether company paid the ransom.

Hanesbrands Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it began experiencing a ransomware attack on May 24.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software employed by hackers that can block access to a computer system until a ransom is paid.

In recent years, the targets have shifted from individuals to governments, companies, nonprofits and healthcare systems.

It's unclear what effect the ransomware attack had or continues to have on Hanesbrands.

The apparel manufacturer said in the Securities and Exchange Commission report that it has "activated its incident response and business continuity plans designed to contain the incident."

"The company’s forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of this event is ongoing," the report said.

Hanesbrands said it has notified law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation in addition to engaging attorneys, a cybersecurity forensic firm and other professionals to deal with the response.

Hanesbrands spokesman Kirk Saville said the manufacturer had no comment beyond the SEC filing. It is not clear whether the company has paid any ransom.

It also is unclear if the attack impacts only internal operations or whether the information held hostage affects employees and customers.

In 2021, ransomware attacks were carried out on at least 2,323 local governments, schools and health care providers in the United States, according to a May 24 report to the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

One of the most recent high-profile ransomware attacks occurred in May 2021, affecting Colonial Pipeline, which has a major operational hub in Greensboro.

The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for six days because of the attack, affecting gasoline, diesel and jet fuel supplies in North Carolina and along the East Coast. It took several more days for supply to reach normal levels.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Associated Press in May 2021 that Colonial Pipeline paid the criminals who committed the cyberattack a ransom of nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for a software decryption key required to unscramble their data network.

In 2018, ransomware attacks involving Iranian-based hackers struck the computer networks of hospitals and other targets in 43 states.

That disrupted Laboratory Corp. of America in Burlington.

“There is no evidence that any LabCorp data was removed from our systems,” LabCorp said in an Oct. 26 statement. It said the attack affected access to test results for a limited period but that “operations were returned to normal within a few days.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article 336-727-7376 @rcraverWSJ

