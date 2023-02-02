HanesBrands Inc. said Thursday the board of directors has eliminated the quarterly cash dividend after nearly 10 years.

It is the biggest ripple effect of the apparel manufacturer continuing to struggle with high inflation dampening global consumer spending into a second year.

Eliminating the dividend was the most jarring — and symbolic — among several restructuring steps unveiled during the fourth-quarter earnings report with improving cash flow as the main objective.

Investors responded to all the negative news by sending Hanesbrands' share price down as much as an all-time single-day record of 29.3% Thursday before closing down 28%, or by $2.44 to $6.27.

The previous record single-day decline was 23.9% on Dec. 11, 2008, during the early months of the 2008-11 Great Recession.

Hanesbrands listed in its news release it took a 13.5% reduction in its global workforce, or from 59,000 employees in 33 countries to 51,000 employees in 32 countries.

At last count, HanesBrands had about 2,300 employees in Forsyth County and about 2,800 in North Carolina counting a distribution center in High Point.

Chief executive Steve Bratspies told analysts there has been an unspecified reduction in its corporate headquarters workforce in January.

The manufacturer has not provided how many local jobs have been affected in a workforce reduction it confirmed to the Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 23.

At least two global production facilities were closed during the quarter, while other facilities experienced temporary pauses in production.

Bratspies said the manufacturer has been "exiting unproductive facilities" primarily driven by efficiency efforts rather than production volume, as well as "consolidating sourcing vendors" and "aggressively managing" expenses.

"We believe the combination of these actions positions us to generate $500 million in operating cash flow in 2023."

Dividend actions

It took Hanesbrands nearly 6½ years after spinning out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006 to commence a quarterly dividend.

The board's focus at that time was reducing its $2.6 billion spin-off debt before entertaining a dividend or launching share repurchases.

HanesBrands' most recent declared dividend of 15 cents was paid in December.

It was the 39th consecutive quarterly dividend since it began providing it in April 2013.

HanesBrands said the board chose to end the dividend as it "shifts (the company's) capital allocation strategy to focus the use of all its free cash flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures) on reducing debt."

Bratspies said this decision "was not made lightly. We believe a meaningful reduction in our debt will drive significantly higher shareholder returns long term."

In February 2022, the board approved a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program.

That approval was authorized before the inflationary surge began to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy with gasoline price hikes that affected consumer spending.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares. Hanesbrands did not make any share repurchases during the subsequent three quarters.

"We have created a clear path to improving cash flow and margins as the year progresses," Bratspies said. "We shifted our capital allocation strategy, eliminating the dividend as we commit to reducing debt."

The company said it amended its credit agreement "to provide greater near-term financial flexibility given the uncertainty within the current macroeconomic environment."

It projects refinancing during the first quarter about $1.4 billion worth of loans currently set to mature in 2024.

Bratspies indicated that while HanesBrands could reinstate the dividend, it would depend largely on the success and timing of the debt reduction initiatives.

Dividend reactions

In November, industry analyst Josh Arnold with Seeking Alpha recommended Hanesbrands’ board either cut or suspend its quarterly dividend as part of handling what he called “a cash problem.”

Arnold wrote in his blog that Hanesbrands has been paying about $200 million in dividends annually, “which was highly affordable a couple of years ago.”

“Today, it just isn’t, so those of you buying for the dividend may be disappointed in 2023 if the cash situation doesn’t approve.”

Arnold said cutting or suspending the dividend “would be good for the stock.”

Arnold acknowledges that Hanesbrands is not alone among apparel stocks, particularly manufacturers, in “having been a rough place to be in 2022.”

“Apparel, of course, is quite cyclical and therefore suffers during periods of economic stress."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said that while eliminating the dividend, in addition to their debt refinancing, "will save cash and undoubtedly help their balance sheet, stockholders will flee in the short term."

"It may have been a requirement of the debt refinancing that they eliminate the dividend, providing greater security to their lenders."

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, viewed the dividend elimination as a positive step "if it can lead to significant debt reduction from their balance sheet."

"Hanesbrands is a producer of what are typically called 'necessity goods' that are largely supposed to be constant sellers with little to variance in consumption with respect to the business cycle."

"The company is not a growth stock and is generally expected to pay out fairly constant returns on stock investments in a manner not unlike a utility company.

"When a company of this size and stature operating in this consumer space decides to eliminate dividends, it is a signal to investors that their stock investments may not be as safe as they otherwise thought," Madjd-Sadjadi said.

However, Madjd-Sadjadi said that if the conservation of cash can be repurposed to reducing debt exposure, as well as other liabilities, "the overall impact for investors in the medium- to long-term could be positive."

"A lot will depend on whether Hanesbrands can use the cash released from not paying out dividends to improve the trajectory of cash flow over the next few quarters."