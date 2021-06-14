Hanesbrands expands board of directors to 10 members

The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. said Monday it has appointed William Simon to the board, expanding its membership to 10.
Simon’s term runs until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.
Simon is a senior advisor to the investment firm KKR & Co. and president of WSS Venture Holdings LLC, a consulting and investment company.
From 2010 to 2014, Simon served as president and chief executive of Walmart U.S.
Richard Craver
