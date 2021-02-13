Hanesbrands expects more-with-less approach will pay off with long-term growth

For much of Hanesbrands Inc.'s nearly 15-year existence, the basic apparel manufacturer's management has been focused on finding a healthy balance between short-term profit and long-term growth.
Since August, that responsibility and challenge has fallen on the shoulders of Stephen Bratspies, a former chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc.
Bratspies, 52, is the first outsider to run the Winston-Salem company, the lone remaining Fortune 500 corporation based locally.
Bratspies brought more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer-product leadership experience to Hanesbrands. And he appears to have gained, at least for now, a level of goodwill from the company's frustratingly fickle investor community with the Full Potential initiative he partially unveiled Tuesday. A fuller picture will be shared during its Investors Day presentation in May.
The initiative emerged from what Bratspies called in November "a detailed objective assessment of the business ... what I call the unvarnished truth."
Bratspies said Tuesday "it was clear from our analysis of the business that simplification is critical to our future growth."
"It will make us faster, it will lower costs and it will focus resources.
"Specific actions that we've initiated over the past few months as we began to implement our Full Potential plan include portfolio streamlining and SKU rationalization."
Bratspies said Hanesbrands is reducing its SKUs (stock keeping units) by 20% "to enable greater focus on its highest-volume, fastest-growing and most profitable products."
A SKU is defined by Shopify.com as "a unique code consisting of letters and numbers that identify characteristics about each product, such as manufacturer, brand, style, color and size."
Bratspies said that through the SKU reductions, Hanesbrands will be able "to create room for other things, for newer areas so that we can drive growth."
Bratspies said Hanesbrands is "exploring strategic alternatives for our European Innerwear business."
"I think the Street thinks this is the company shedding some dead wood and focusing on a core business," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
"While this may stem some of the bleeding, we will have to wait and see if it is the reset that the company needs."
Done with PPE
It's clear Bratspies is so focused on core long-term apparel products for Hanesbrands that he is willing to jettison short-term revenue streams.
Case in point: Hanesbrands said Tuesday it has "determined that it no longer views PPE as a long-term growth opportunity."
That decision came just seven months after launching in July a business- and consumer-focused Champion and Hanes masks and surgical products line in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanesbrands whetted its appetite for PPE products through a supplier contract with the federal government during the first months of the pandemic. The company eventually became a top-10 vendor of COVID-19 supplies.
Hanesbrands completed during the second quarter production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the pandemic. The company also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.
Altogether, those face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue — a pivotal amount during a time in which it furloughed much of its domestic workforce to save on expenses.
In July, Hanesbrands projected more than $152 million in PPE sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020 and a potential $300 million annual revenue source.
It achieved $179 million in just the third quarter. However, after projecting $50 million in fourth-quarter PPE sales, Hanesbrands reported Tuesday having just $28 million.
Eyeing a diminishing-returns scenario, Hanesbrands opted to write down the remaining $400 million inventory in PPE, some of which will continue to be sold to consumers and some donated.
"We're moving on from PPE," Bratspies told analysts. "It's encouraging to see that COVID vaccines are rolling out around the world.
"As a result, this (vaccine) rollout, along with slowing retail orders and a flood of competitive offerings, have dramatically reduced our future sales opportunities."
Since July, Bratspies said the competition for PPE products "is different, the consumer is changing in what they're looking for, and the type of products is a lot more novelty and different things like that. It's not where we want to go.
"Therefore, we do not view PPE as a future growth opportunity for the company."
Yo-yo share price
A looming question is whether Full Potential will be well-enough received to break Hanesbrands out of a recent pattern of getting a negative, sometimes sharp, reaction from investors the day of an earnings-report release that often had positive sales news.
That decidedly what-have-you-done-for-me-lately approach has kept Hanesbrands' share price on a yo-yo pattern for most of its corporate life after an initial public offering at $19.80 a share.
Taking into account a 4-for-1 stock split in January 2015, the share price has been as low as $1.62 in February 2009 and as high as $33.88 in March 2015.
The 25% share price run-up during trading Tuesday was spurred by investors' response to Full Potential. Hanesbrands also benefitted from the recent change of issuing its quarterly earnings report before the stock market opens, rather than after closing.
The share price closed Tuesday at a 2½-year high of $20 — enough to persuade some investors to do some profit-taking the next two days.
Past attempts
What Bratspies shared with Full Potential is not all that different from the 2012 "Innovate to Elevate" initiative from its first chief executive Richard Noll and the 2017 "Project Booster" initiative from Bratspies' predecessor Gerald Evans Jr.
Each initiative focused on emphasizing Hanesbrands' core strength of a global supply chain internally owned and managed.
Bratspies, like his predecessors, touted to analysts and investors plans to promote the Champion brand globally, drive growth in its Innerwear division with brands and products that appeal to younger consumers, build a top-level e-commerce platform, and streamline its global portfolio.
The companies' three chief executives have faced numerous challenges in their quests for growth.
Establishing a lower-cost global supply chain controlled by the company from 2006 to 2012 required offshoring most of its production and eliminating more than half of its Forsyth County workforce, or from 4,900 at spin-off to between 2,300 and 2,500 now.
"Innovate to Elevate" emphasized value-added products that can be made at a lower cost through the supply chain and sold at a higher price.
Hanesbrands satisfied for a while investors' desire for growth from 2012 to 2017 by employing all three pillars that bolster shareholder value: acquisitions, share repurchases and dividend increase.
The company's buying spree included such global brands as Maidenform Brands Inc., Parisian manufacturer DBApparel, GearCo Inc., Knights Apparel, the brand rights to Champion in Japan, and Australian apparel distributor TNF Apparel.
In 2017, Evans presented "Project Booster," a multi-year growth initiative with the tagline of "Sell More, Spend Less and Generate Cash."
“We are realigning our overhead structure to better reflect the needs of the marketplace, particularly the consumer shift to online and digital purchasing vs. brick-and-mortar retail, and the continual need for greater productivity,” Hanesbrands said at the time.
Yet, nearly four years later, Bratspies' Full Potential initiative is tackling many of the same issues.
"We've defined our growth drivers, we've identified the strategic initiatives needed to unlock growth and improve productivity and we began the early implementation of our Full Potential plan," Bratspies said.
"Our goal is to become a consumer-centric growth company, one that generates higher and more consistent revenue growth, while also delivering higher levels of profitability over time.
"As you can see, we are moving forward with purpose and with urgency," Bratspies said. "We've already taken action and we're focused on executing our Full Potential plan."
Analysts' response
CNBC stock market analyst Jim Cramer said Hanesbrands' strategy shift is in response to how big-box retailers, such as Target and Costco, have chosen recently to limit the number of SKUs they carry from apparel suppliers.
"Hanesbrands is committed to getting out of everything that doesn't make it money," Cramer said.
Cramer said Hanesbrands' share price before Tuesday's run-up represents "an inexpensive way for people to get involved in stocks" rather than stocks of companies that don't have sales of any note.
The Motley Fool analyst Rich Duprey credits Hanesbrands' share price surge to being "perfectly positioned to capitalize on the health and wellness trends that developed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic."
"Its basics brands, like Playtex, Maidenform and Wonderbra, meshed well with the casual clothes consumers chose, as did its Champion brand."
CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky has been bearish on Hanesbrands in recent years out of concerns about its lack of a prominent digital presence, a growing number of apparel retailers going out of business, and the trend of Target and other retailers toward private-label apparel that appears to be benefiting Hanesbrands rival Gildan Activewear Inc.
"We lift our 12-month (share-price) target by $4 to $12 ... and keep 2021's (earnings guidance) at $1.23," Yanushevsky said.
"We maintain sell to reflect our concerns on Hanesbrands' ability to meet consensus in 2021 and 2022, due to the under-appreciated trend of mass retailers shifting toward private labels and tightening branded assortments."
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said investors should be encouraged by Hanesbrands' projections of first-quarter sales of between $1.48 billion and $1.51 billion, reflecting a potential 14% sales increase compared with a year ago. It also projects diluted and adjusted earnings between 24 and 27 cents.
"The first-quarter guidance implies unprecedented double-digit growth rates vs. the 2019 baseline for the Innerwear business, and healthy end-market demand for the Champion brand globally," Duffy said.
"We are encouraged by Champion brand vitality and by the high-level strategic vision of Bratspies. We look forward to additional details at a May investor event."
