Hanesbrands expects more-with-less approach will pay off with long-term growth

"As a result, this (vaccine) rollout, along with slowing retail orders and a flood of competitive offerings, have dramatically reduced our future sales opportunities."

Since July, Bratspies said the competition for PPE products "is different, the consumer is changing in what they're looking for, and the type of products is a lot more novelty and different things like that. It's not where we want to go.

"Therefore, we do not view PPE as a future growth opportunity for the company."

Yo-yo share price

A looming question is whether Full Potential will be well-enough received to break Hanesbrands out of a recent pattern of getting a negative, sometimes sharp, reaction from investors the day of an earnings-report release that often had positive sales news.

That decidedly what-have-you-done-for-me-lately approach has kept Hanesbrands' share price on a yo-yo pattern for most of its corporate life after an initial public offering at $19.80 a share.

Taking into account a 4-for-1 stock split in January 2015, the share price has been as low as $1.62 in February 2009 and as high as $33.88 in March 2015.