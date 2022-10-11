Hanesbrands extends apparel partnership with California-Berkeley

The Champion and Hanes apparel brands of Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a new primary partnership with University of California at Berkeley.

The 10-year agreement provides Hanesbrands with exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute fanwear across mass and campus/local markets.

The deal broadens the university’s retail footprint and also includes the company’s Alternative Apparel and the garment-dyed ComfortWash brands.

The university joins UNC-Chapel Hill, and the universities of Georgia, Southern California, Tennessee and Texas and Ohio State with similar primary apparel partnerships.

“Cal’s legacy and our flagship brands are key to this strategic partnership that broadens the university’s retail access,” said John Fryer, president of Licensed Sports Apparel for Hanesbrands. “We also have a shared commitment to improving the lives of people and protecting the planet.”

Hanesbrands will design, manufacture and distribute an expansive collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. It also will create special activations and enhanced retail presentations.