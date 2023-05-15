HanesBrands Inc. said Monday it has reached a multi-year extension of its collegiate apparel partnership with Penn State University that gives the manufacturer exclusive rights in the mass retail channel.

Penn State joins Auburn, Clemson, Michigan and N.C. State and nearly 30 schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands.

In addition to HanesBrands’ Champion and Hanes brands, the partnership also features Alternative Apparel and ComfortWash products.

Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

In addition to the mass retail channel, the partnership includes collaborative retail activations marking key rivalries and events.