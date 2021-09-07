Hanesbrands faces breach of contract lawsuit from Keds

Hanesbrands requested preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against Keds, to halt its use of the Champion trademark on all apparel, compensatory damages, interest and attorney fees.

Judge Indira Talwani approved Keds’ motion to dismiss.

According to court documents, the partnership between Champion and Keds goes back to the 1930s.

Keds owns the Champion trademark for casual footwear in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

In 1987 — two years before Sara Lee Corp. paid $320 million in cash for Champion Products Inc. — Keds granted Champion the right to use the Keds Champion trademark for a “high-performance athletic shoes” line in the two countries.

Champion and Hanesbrands are not allowed to use the brand to market casual, street or playtime wear, or footwear designed for walking and for general purposes.

However, the licensing agreement does not prevent Hanesbrands from using Keds Champion “in any country where Keds does not have rights in the mark and where Hanesbrands may have acquired or will acquire superior rights in the trademark for athletic shoes.”

The licensing contract has been subject to five-year renewals, the last of which occurred on Jan. 1, 2017.