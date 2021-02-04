Hanesbrands facing trademark-infringement lawsuit from Pop Warner groups

It said it owns two federal trademarks first used in 1933 and 1966, respectively. One logo cited in the complaint features the brand in all caps with a football containing a star image swooshing underneath.

The groups said that in 2020 its Pop Warner Authentic subsidiary became the sole authorized manufacturer of its merchandise, including uniforms, uniform jerseys and patches.

The groups accuse Hanesbrands and its Champion brand, and BSN Sports, of manufacturing merchandise "that exploits the Pop Warner brand and trademarks," including its logo, on football uniforms it was marketing and selling at www.championteamwear.com.

Those uses, the groups claim, "indicate and imply that the accused products were manufactured, endorsed or approved by plaintiffs."

"Hanesbrands is appropriating plaintiffs' brand of academic and athletic excellence."

The groups said they notified Hanesbrands of their infringement concerns on July 6 and Dec. 2 with no response from the company.

A search of the championteamwear.com website Thursday did not find any Pop Warner merchandise.