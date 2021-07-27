 Skip to main content
Hanesbrands, First Horizon boards declare 15-cent dividends
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Aug. 31 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 10.

The board of directors of First Horizon Corp. also declared Tuesday a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Oct. 1 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 10.

