Hanesbrands, First Horizon boards declare 15-cent dividends

The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Aug. 31 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 10.
The board of directors of First Horizon Corp. also declared Tuesday a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Oct. 1 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 10.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today