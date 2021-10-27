 Skip to main content
Hanesbrands, First Horizon boards declare dividend
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Nov. 30 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 9.

The board of directors for First Horizon Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly common stock dividend of 15 cents. The dividend is payable Jan. 3 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 10.

First Horizon also said the board has authorized a $500 million increase to its 2021 common share repurchase authorization, raising the overall authorization to $727 million. The expiration of this authorization has been extended from Jan. 31, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023.

