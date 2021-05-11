Hanesbrands' first-quarter sales jump offset by non-core financial decision

Hanesbrands Inc.'s performance was affected significantly for the second consecutive quarter by a non-core financial decision despite a 25% jump in sales.
The basic apparel manufacturer reported Tuesday having a $263.3 million loss for the first quarter, compared with a $7.9 million loss a year ago.
Hanesbrands announced Feb. 9 its plans for "exploring strategic alternatives for our European Innerwear business." During the first quarter, Hanesbrands reclassified that business as discontinue operations.
Part of that process resulted in a $390 million non-cash impairment charge reflected on its bottom line in terms of a 75-cent earnings loss.
Excluding the one-time charge, Hanesbrands reported adjusted first-quarter profit of $209.5 million and adjusted earnings of 39 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 26 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
In the fourth quarter, Hanesbrands took a combined $611 million in write-downs that contributed to a $332.2 million loss. The company wrote down its entire $400 million inventory in personal protection equipment, consisting of masks and medical gowns.
When excluding the fourth-quarter write-downs, Hanesbrands had adjusted net income of $511.2 million and adjusted earnings were 38 cents a share.
For the first quarter, Hanesbrands reported a 25.3% jump in sales to $1.51 billion. The final two weeks of first-quarter 2020 were affected by the initial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Innerwear sales surged 35% year over year to $570.4 million. International sales were up 18.2% to $506.3 million. Activewear sales rose 26.4% to $364 million.
“Champion continued its rapid growth, driven by strong consumer demand," chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement.
"We gained share in U.S. innerwear, and our Hanes Total Support Pouch launch shows how our brands can appeal to younger consumers with a combination of innovative products and compelling marketing.
"Our global online sales grew more than 80% as we focus on empowering consumers to shop when, where and how they want to shop," he said.
Hanesbrands resumed in November providing quarterly earnings guidance.
For the second quarter, the company projects sales of between $1.56 billion and $1.59 billion, reflecting a potential 2% sales increase compared with a year ago.
It also projected diluted earnings between 32 and 35 cents, and adjusted earnings between 37 and 40 cents.
For fiscal 2021, the company projects sales of between $6.2 billion and $6.3 billion, reflecting a potential 2% sales increase compared with a year ago.
It also projected diluted earnings between $1.33 and $1.41, and adjusted earnings between $1.51 and $1.59.
Hanesbrands' board of directors declared Tuesday a 15-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 21.
