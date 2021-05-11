Hanesbrands' first-quarter sales jump offset by non-core financial decision

For the first quarter, Hanesbrands reported a 25.3% jump in sales to $1.51 billion. The final two weeks of first-quarter 2020 were affected by the initial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Innerwear sales surged 35% year over year to $570.4 million. International sales were up 18.2% to $506.3 million. Activewear sales rose 26.4% to $364 million.

“Champion continued its rapid growth, driven by strong consumer demand," chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement.

"We gained share in U.S. innerwear, and our Hanes Total Support Pouch launch shows how our brands can appeal to younger consumers with a combination of innovative products and compelling marketing.

"Our global online sales grew more than 80% as we focus on empowering consumers to shop when, where and how they want to shop," he said.

Hanesbrands resumed in November providing quarterly earnings guidance.

For the second quarter, the company projects sales of between $1.56 billion and $1.59 billion, reflecting a potential 2% sales increase compared with a year ago.

It also projected diluted earnings between 32 and 35 cents, and adjusted earnings between 37 and 40 cents.