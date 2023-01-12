HanesBrands forecasts slight increase of fourth-quarter sales estimate; CFO plans to leave in February

HanesBrands Inc. said Thursday it expects to end fiscal 2022 by slightly exceeding the topline of its fourth-quarter sales projections.

The manufacturer also disclosed after the market closed that Michael Dastugue, its chief financial officer since April 2021, plans to resign on Feb. 28 "for family reasons."

Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller, will return to the chief financial officer duties on an interim basis.

HanesBrands did not provide what the fourth-quarter sales totals would be.

Its fourth-quarter financial guidance included sales in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion and adjusted earnings in a range of 4 cents to 11 cents.

The manufacturer also said adjusted operating profit would be at the midpoint of the projected range.

“We are pleased we delivered fourth-quarter net sales and adjusted operating profit that were above or in-line with our outlook given the dynamic macro environment, including ending 2022 with inventory units below last year’s level,” HanesBrands chief executive Steve Bratspies, said in a statement.

The earnings projections were favorably received by investors in after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow early next-day trading.

The share price closed down 8 cents Thursday at $7.95.

However, the share price jumped more than 9%, or by as much as 75 cents, in after-hours trading.

Exceeding fourth-quarter sales projections, even slightly, is a positive for HanesBrands given it had reduced its fiscal 2022 sales guidance three times.

The company’s initial full-year net sales projection was between $7 billion and $7.15 billion.

It was lowered in August to between $6.45 billion and $6.55 billion.

In November, it was reduced to a range between $6.16 billion and $6.21 billion.

The November forecast represents about a 9% decline compared with $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

“Our Full Potential plan is progressing, and we have a clear financial strategy that we will continue to execute, including plans to refinance upcoming maturities, as well as increase cost savings," Bratspies said.

HanesBrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

During the second quarter, Hanesbrands’ Full Potential changes included: consolidation in the Champion distribution network in the U.S. to two centers; and beginning direct shipping innerwear product from its Central American manufacturing facilities to certain wholesale customers.

The manufacturer opened a West Coast distribution center during the third quarter, while adding automation to several distribution centers “to improve picking and sorting speeds while lowering costs.”

Chief financial officer

HanesBrands said it has begun a comprehensive search to fill the chief financial officer role with the support of a leading executive search firm.

Dastugue will serve in a financial consultancy position through June 30.

The company said Dastugue’s departure is not the result of any disagreement on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

"With Scott (Lewis) and our entire financial organization in place, we believe we are well positioned to take the appropriate amount of time to select the best candidate for the CFO position," Bratspies said.

Dastugue has more than 31 years of financial leadership at large organizations, including serving as chief financial officer with Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club and J.C. Penney.

When Dastugue was hired, HanesBrands said he would be paid an annual base salary of $750,000, up to $750,000 in incentive pay and a long-term incentive program target of $1.52 million.

For fiscal 2021 in which Dastugue worked nine months, he was paid $500,000 in base salary, $815,496 in incentive pay and just under $2.4 million in total compensation.