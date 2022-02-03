Hanesbrands' Full Potential initiative produces mixed results for fourth quarter

The rollout of Hanesbrands Inc.’s Full Potential manufacturing and supply chain initiative took a toll on its fourth-quarter net income, the company reported Thursday.

The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

The manufacturer had a 3.7% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.75 billion.

However, $47.3 million in "other" expenses related to Full Potential played a significant role in Hanesbrands having $60 million in net income. Adjusted net income was $156 million.

Diluted earnings for the quarter were 17 cents per share, while adjusted earnings were 44 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 44 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.