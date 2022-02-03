Hanesbrands' Full Potential initiative produces mixed results for fourth quarter

The rollout of Hanesbrands Inc.’s Full Potential manufacturing and supply chain initiative took a toll on its fourth-quarter net income, the company reported Thursday.
The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.
Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.
The manufacturer had a 3.7% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.75 billion.
However, $47.3 million in "other" expenses related to Full Potential played a significant role in Hanesbrands having $60 million in net income. Adjusted net income was $156 million.
Diluted earnings for the quarter were 17 cents per share, while adjusted earnings were 44 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 44 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The fourth quarter represented the second full quarterly impact of Full Potential.
Innerwear sales were down 0.3% year over year to $666.1 million. International sales were up 3.6% to $544.6 million. Activewear sales rose 11.4% to $449 million.
As part of the Full Potential initiative, Hanesbrands announced plans to sell its U.S. Sheer Hosiery business. It took a $38 million non-cash charge during the fourth quarter to reflect the net asset write-down.
Hanesbrands adjusted its Full Potential forecasts for fiscal 2024 to include: overall sales of $8 billion, up from $7.4 billion; and global Champion-branded sales of $3.2 billion, up from $3 billion.
“We are rapidly creating a new Hanesbrands, focused on growth and serving our consumers and customers like never before,” Hanesbrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement,
“We significantly outperformed our expectations in 2021, driving increased financial projections in our three-year Full Potential growth plan.
"As we enter 2022, our performance, operational execution and financial foundation are far stronger than they were before the pandemic," Bratspies said.
Fiscal 2022 guidance
Hanesbrands provided initial financial guidance for fiscal 2022.
The company projects net sales of between $7 billion and $7.15 billion, reflecting a potential 4% sales increase compared $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021. It projects adjusted earnings between $1.64 and $1.81 a share.
By comparison, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 were $1.83.
It plans to spend between $150 million and $175 million on capital investments, as well as projects $60 million in charges related to Full Potential.
For the first quarter, Hanesbrands projects net sales between $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion, adjusted earnings between 24 and 31 cents, and $15 million in Full Potential charges.
The board of directors approved a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program slated to begin during the first quarter.
The board declared a 15-cent quarterly dividend that's payable March 8 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 15.
