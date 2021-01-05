Hanesbrands gets victory in Champion legal dispute

Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it has received a favorable judgment from the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court in a trademark infringement case involving its Champion brand in China.

The case involved the production and distribution of counterfeit Champion products and the operation of unauthorized Champion retail outlets by six defendants.

The company said the defendants – Hurricane, Chengda, Rainbow Wing, Fuxun, Yunma and Wu Zhanghao – were ordered to immediately cease all infringement of the Champion brand.

The defendants were ordered to pay fines totaling more than $600,000.

