Hanesbrands has leadership changes at divisional level

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday that Joe Cavaliere has been named to the newly created role of group president for its global innerwear unit, effective Feb. 8.

The company also said Howard Upchurch, group president for innerwear Americas, has announced his retirement after 34 years with the company.

Hanesbrands credited Upchurch with helping create its integrated innerwear organization and led the expansion of the Hanes brand into new retail channels.

In fiscal 2019, Upchurch was paid $570,000 and total compensation of $1.31 million.

Cavaliere brings more than 30 years of leadership in major transformations, sales, marketing and operations to Hanesbrands’ brands that include Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, Playtex, BaliandDIM.

Cavaliere joins Hanesbrands from C&S Wholesale Grocers, where he was president and general manager of the company’s retail chain division for more than two years. He also worked as president and global chief customer officer at Newell Brands and for Unilever and Kraft Foods.

