Hanesbrands hires Dastugue as chief financial officer

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday that it hired Michael Dastugue as its chief financial officer, effective Saturday.

Dastugue, 56, has more than 30 years of financial leadership at large organizations, most recently serving as chief financial officer with Walmart U.S. He also served as chief financial officer for Sam’s Club and J.C. Penney.

Hanesbrands said in a regulatory filing that Dastugue will be paid an annual base salary of $750,000, up to $750,000 in incentive pay and a long-term incentive program target of $1.52 million.

Dastugue succeeds Scott Lewis, who served as interim chief financial officer since January 2020. Lewis will continue to serve as chief accounting officer and controller.

Dastugue becomes the latest Walmart executive to join Hanesbrands. Steve Bratspies, Hanesbrands’ chief executive, worked as WalMart Inc.’s chief merchandising officer before joining the company in August.

Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.

