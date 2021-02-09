Hanesbrands inventory write-downs produce substantial fourth-quarter loss

Hanesbrands Inc.'s decision to take a combined $611 million in write-downs during the fourth quarter contributed to a $332.2 million loss, the company reported Tuesday.

There was an earnings loss of 95 cents, compared with diluted earnings of 51 cents a year ago.

When excluding the fourth-quarter write-downs, Hanesbrands had adjusted net income of $511.2 million, compared with $558.5 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 38 cents a share.

The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Hanesbrands has written down its entire $400 million inventory in personal protection equipment, consisting of masks and medical gowns.

Another cost-cutting step involves reducing its SKUs (stock keeping units) by 20% "to enable greater focus on its highest-volume, fastest-growing and most profitable products." Hanesbrands took a $211 million write-down associated with the SKU initiative.

There also was a separate $25 million impairment charge related to the impact of COVID-19 on its U.S. hosiery business.

Hanesbrands resumed in November providing quarterly earnings guidance.