Hanesbrands inventory write-downs produce substantial fourth-quarter loss

Hanesbrands Inc.'s decision to take a combined $611 million in write-downs during the fourth quarter contributed to a $332.2 million loss, the company reported Tuesday.
There was an earnings loss of 95 cents, compared with diluted earnings of 51 cents a year ago.
When excluding the fourth-quarter write-downs, Hanesbrands had adjusted net income of $511.2 million, compared with $558.5 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 38 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hanesbrands has written down its entire $400 million inventory in personal protection equipment, consisting of masks and medical gowns.
Another cost-cutting step involves reducing its SKUs (stock keeping units) by 20% "to enable greater focus on its highest-volume, fastest-growing and most profitable products." Hanesbrands took a $211 million write-down associated with the SKU initiative.
There also was a separate $25 million impairment charge related to the impact of COVID-19 on its U.S. hosiery business.
Hanesbrands resumed in November providing quarterly earnings guidance.
The company projected fourth-quarter sales of between $1.6 billion and $1.66 billion, reflecting a potential 7% sales decline compared with a year ago. It also projected diluted earnings between 24 and 29 cents, and adjusted earnings between 25 and 30 cents.
On Tuesday, Hanesbrands said it had net sales of $1.8 billion, up 2.8%, along with the adjusted earnings of 38 cents.
Innerwear sales jumped 19.7% year over year to $688.2 million. International sales were up 2.2% to $664.9 million. Activewear sales rose 7.1% to $403.1 million.
"We delivered solid sales growth in the fourth quarter, with continued revenue momentum in our largest businesses and strong market share performance in our Innerwear and Activewear segments," Hanesbrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement.
For the full year, Hanesbrands had a loss of $75.6 million, compared with net income of $600.7 million.
Because of the write-downs, Hanesbrands had a fourth-quarter income tax benefit of $161.9 million, compared with an income tax expense of $9.9 million a year ago.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Hanesbrands projects first-quarter sales of between $1.48 billion and $1.51 billion, reflecting a potential 14% sales increase compared with a year ago.
It projects diluted and adjusted earnings between 24 and 27 cents.
"Hanesbrands topped expectations behind better-than-expected domestic innerwear and global Champion growth, and the first-quarter outlook was ahead of plan," Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said.
"But, $661 million of one-time charges cloud the earnings quality."
CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky responded to the earnings report by raising her 12-month share-price target by $4 to $12, but kept her fiscal 2021 diluted earnings forecast at $1.23 a share.
"We maintain sell to reflect our concerns on Hanesbrands' ability to meet consensus in 2021 and 2022, due to the under-appreciated trend of mass retailers shifting toward private labels and tightening branded assortments," Yanushevsky said.
"This trend is accelerated with store consolidation and exacerbated for Hanesbrands due to over-reliance on wholesale and under-development of its digital site."
Hanesbrands' board of directors declared Tuesday a 15-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 9 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 19.
