Hanesbrands lands apparel contract with University of Texas

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday that it has signed an agreement to serve as a primary apparel supplier to the University of Texas at Austin through 2032.

The agreement awards exclusive rights in the mass, campus and local channels, such as national supercenter and club retailers.

Part of the agreement calls for Hanesbrands to develop “a consumer-driven collection of fan apparel that provides Longhorn fans with ‘A selection as big as Texas.’”

Hanesbrands already has established a Champion-branded retail presence at The Co-op in Austin.

Texas joins Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill as primary apparel partners with Hanesbrands.

Texas will continue its partnership with Nike as the provider of performance products and specific fan merchandise for the Longhorns’ athletics programs.

