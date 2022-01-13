Hanesbrands makes $2 million student diversity investment pledge that covers WSSU, NC A&T

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it is providing a combined $2 million in funding toward student financial and research support at three historically Black colleges and universities.
That includes hometown Winston-Salem State University, as well as N.C. A&T State University and Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design in Detroit.
The manufacturer has reached a four-year partnership with each college.
"We will fund research, scholarships and internships in areas from fashion design to technology to supply chain management, with a focus on providing opportunities for underrepresented minorities and building pipelines of diverse talent," Hanesbrands said.
Steve Bratspies, chief executive of Hanesbrands, said the partnerships "are part of Hanesbrands’ legacy of investing in our communities."
Overall, the partnership will focus on students who are studying information technology, data analytics, supply chain management, finance, marketing, fashion design and merchandising. It includes scholarships, internships, mentorships and research grants.
“Our students recognize Hanesbrands as a company that offers meaningful careers and is making a positive difference in our hometown,” WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson said. “This partnership will bring learning opportunities directly to our campus.
"Having real-world industry experience and building corporate networks will be invaluable to our students."
Harold Martin Sr., A&T's chancellor, said the "partnership will give students industry and research experience that will lead to rewarding careers of impact after graduation, as well as growing a stronger workforce for Hanesbrands and North Carolina more broadly.”
Pensole is creating a Hanesbrands Apparel studio that it projected to open later this year. The company will donate materials, including fabrics and blank finished goods, as well as a variety of equipment to help teach students design.
In 2020, Hanesbrands established a two-year, $50,000 annual financial commitment in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide scholarships to freshman students attending HBCUs.
Since 1981, Hanesbrands has been a corporate partner to Carver High School in Winston-Salem.
The company has set a goal "to improve the lives of at least 10 million people by 2030 through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programs, improved workplace quality, and philanthropic efforts that improve local communities."
