Hanesbrands makes $2 million student diversity investment pledge that covers WSSU, NC A&T

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it is providing a combined $2 million in funding toward student financial and research support at three historically Black colleges and universities.

That includes hometown Winston-Salem State University, as well as N.C. A&T State University and Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design in Detroit.

The manufacturer has reached a four-year partnership with each college.

"We will fund research, scholarships and internships in areas from fashion design to technology to supply chain management, with a focus on providing opportunities for underrepresented minorities and building pipelines of diverse talent," Hanesbrands said.

Steve Bratspies, chief executive of Hanesbrands, said the partnerships "are part of Hanesbrands’ legacy of investing in our communities."

Overall, the partnership will focus on students who are studying information technology, data analytics, supply chain management, finance, marketing, fashion design and merchandising. It includes scholarships, internships, mentorships and research grants.