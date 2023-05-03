HanesBrands Inc. managed for the second consecutive quarter to meet or exceed projections of a modest overall loss.

The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer reported Wednesday having a $34.4 million loss for the first quarter, compared with a $418.1 million loss in the fourth quarter and net income of $118.7 million a year ago.

HanesBrands had a diluted earnings loss of 10 cents, compared with 34 cents in earnings a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 6 cents when excluding restructuring charges related to its global supply chain worth 4 cents.

HanesBrands projected in January having first-quarter net sales from continuing operations in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.4 billion, as well as adjusted earnings loss in a range of 4 to 9 cents.

Net sales were reported Wednesday at $1.39 billion, down 11.8% from a year ago.

The manufacturer cited the "macro-driven slowdown in consumer spending in the U.S. and Australia," as well as "a decline in China as re-orders and sell-in shipments were impacted by higher retail channel inventory that resulted from COVID-19 related closures in prior periods."

The average earnings forecast was a loss of 6 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First-quarter innerwear sales dropped 4.5% to $553.1 million. Activewear sales declined 18.6% to $314.9 million. International sales were off 9.3% to $452.8 million. The other category decreased 41.5% to $58.5 million.

"We delivered first-quarter results in line with our outlook, generated positive cash flow and reiterated our full-year outlook," HanesBrands chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement.

"We're confident in the progress we're making to become a more consumer-centric, data-driven company that consistently generates higher sales and profit growth over time."

Recent struggles

HanesBrands has been struggling in recent months with a significant decline in demand for its products.

Its share price has slumped in response. The 52-week share price range is $4.73 to $14.19, with the share price opening Wednesday at $4.91.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the report by lowering his 12-month share-price target by $2 to $6. He also lowered his fiscal 2023 earnings projections from $1 to 35 cents and his fiscal 2024 projections from $1.25 to 75 cents.

"The company's Champion brand — once a bright spot — continued its decline, down 19%, as management stated inventory management," Warring ssid.

"Inventory remains an issue, up 8% year over year to $1.97 billion and continues to impact gross margin.

"We remain neutral on shares and believe Hanesbrands still looks expensive even as share prices have fallen under $5, due to the company's elevated inventory and large debt burden.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said Hanesbrands' stock "is very unloved with short interest at a high, driven by the business truly struggling and being highly levered."

Lejuez said HanesBrands' second-quarter and updated fiscal 2023 guidance would be keys to investor response to the first-quarter report.

The second-quarter guidance includes net sales in a range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion, operating profit in a range of $55 million to $75 million, and adjusted earnings in a range of 0 to a loss of 5 cents.

In January, Hanesbrands forecasted fiscal 2023 in a net sales range of $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with fiscal 2022 sales of $6.23 billion.

Operating profit from continuing operations is projected in a range of $446 million to $496 million, while adjusted earnings are in a range of 14 to 25 cents.

On Wednesday, Hanesbrands maintained the net sales and operating revenue guidance, while raising the adjusted earnings to a range of 31 to 42 cents.

“Management guiding 2Q23 above consensus could be a positive surprise for this highly shorted stock with low expectations," Lejuez said.

"We are opening a 30-day positive catalyst watch.”