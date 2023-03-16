HanesBrands Inc. said Thursday it has named Lorenzo Moretti as president of its Champion Europe division.

Moretti will join HanesBrands in July and will be based in Carpi, Italy.

He joins the basic apparel manufacturer from Dr. Martens–Airwair International Ltd, where he was president of its European, Middle East and Africa business unit.

Moretti also has held senior leadership positions at Nike, where he was responsible for the company’s European football (soccer) strategy and development and the company’s European direct-to-consumer business.

“Champion is an iconic brand with a record of innovation and style, and I’m thrilled to help unlock the enormous potential of this brand in Europe,” Moretti said.