Hanesbrands names Preston as new general counsel

Hanesbrands Inc. said Friday that Tracy Preston has been named general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, effective March 29.

Preston will replace Joia Johnson, who announced Nov. 5 that she plans to retire on May 7. She informed the board of directors of her decision on Nov. 5.

Preston brings more than 25 years of experience in leading corporate legal teams and serving in international law firms. Preston most recently has worked for The Neiman Marcus Group as chief legal officer, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

Johnson has served as general counsel and corporate secretary in January 2007 — shortly after the company’s spin-off from Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006. She also has been chief administrative officer.

Preston would be one of Hanesbrands’ top-five listed executives. The Hanesbrands’ news release did not list her annual compensation.

Johnson was paid $550,000 in salary in fiscal 2019. She received incentive pay of $654,126 and total compensation of $1.26 million.

