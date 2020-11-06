Hanesbrands' new CEO undertaking 'unvarnished truth' company review

The new chief executive of Hanesbrands Inc., Stephen Bratspies, is off and running with applying an outsider, retail-oriented perspective of the basic apparel manufacturer.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Bratspies, 52, took over as Hanesbrands' third chief executive on Aug 3.
He has more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer-product leadership experience. Prior to being hired by Hanesbrands, he served as chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc.
Bratspies told analysts during Thursday's third-quarter conference call that he launched on Day One "a detailed objective assessment of the business."
"This is what I call the unvarnished truth. It will define our opportunities, as well as the challenges we must address to be successful and reach our full potential."
Bratspies said management is "evaluating our entire global portfolio" over multiple years.
"The strategic assessment is the foundation on which we will set our ambition for Hanesbrands. From there, we will build our short- and long-term operating plans to achieve our goals."
"Parts of our strategy will begin to unfold in the fourth quarter."
Bratspies said the assessment will include "reviewing historical performance, category trends, channel dynamics and competitive landscape across geographies and business segments. "
"We’re analyzing our cost structure across spend categories. We’re analyzing the current level and mix of our inventory, and we’re looking at how we’re organized."
"We’re evaluating our online and direct-to-consumer capabilities," he said. "We’re analyzing our consumer mix, our brand equity measures and our product quality. We’re even looking at how we are perceived by retailers."
Fleeting honeymoon
Unfortunately for Bratspies, some analysts and investors are not giving him much of a honeymoon for his review.
Hanesbrands resumed quarterly earnings guidance Thursday, saying it "reflects continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is based on the current business environment, including the recently implemented COVID-related restrictions in Europe."
Hanesbrands projects fourth-quarter sales of between $1.6 billion and $1.66 billion, reflecting a potential 7% sales decline compared with a year ago. It projects diluted earnings between 24 and 29 cents, and adjusted earnings between 25 and 30 cents.
Investors responded to the guidance Thursday by sending the share price down as much as 23.7% during trading Thursday before closing down 19% at $13.33. Friday's trading continued the decline, tumbling another 3.3%, or 48 cents to close at $12.85.
CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky responded to the third-quarter report by cutting her fiscal 2020 earnings projection from $1.07 to 98 cents a share.
"We maintain sell (rating) to reflect our belief that Hanesbrands is a yield trap," Yanushevsky said.
"We hold concerns on Hanesbrands' ability to meet consensus expectations in 2021 and 2022, due to the under-appreciated trend of mass retailers shifting toward private labels and tightening branded assortments."
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said Thursday that the lower-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance overshadowed "a solid third-quarter report and thoughtful commentary from Bratspies ... driving a reset in shares."
"We are surprised by the magnitude of the pull-back and attribute this to overly aggressive fourth-quarter Street estimates following a strong second-quarter beat, and PPE (personal protection equipment) enthusiasm, which drew a fast-money investor base playing for upside in the second half."
The company projected in July more than $152 million in PPE sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020.
However, during just the third quarter, Hanesbrands reported $179 million in global PPE sales. It has projected $50 million in fourth-quarter PPE sales.
Bratspies told analysts that "the way we’re positioned and thinking about it is that you should consider PPE kind of a near-term opportunity for 2020, and we’re not factoring in it as a huge business for us going forward at this point."
"But that could change and we’ll have to see how as things progress in the market."
'Aging a little bit'
Bratspies stressed to analysts that "at heart, I’m a brand and product person."
"I believe in providing great products born directly from consumer insights. I believe in the power of brands to differentiate, tell stories and build lasting loyalty."
From that perspective, it may have been a little unnerving locally to hear Bratspies refer to the iconic Hanes brand as "aging a little bit."
"It has really good equity scores. People like it. It’s really known for its quality and things like comfort.
"But when you really start to dig into the business, you’ll see that the brand is aging a little bit and we need to reach a younger consumer that’s large, they’re growing, they’re very influential demo and we need to make sure that we’re developing products and talking to them directly," he said.
Priorities will be supporting the Momentum and the Champion brand globally, as well as the growth in Bonds and Bras N Things in Australia, particularly online.
Bottom line, Bratspies said that "we’re going to align Hanesbrands to become a company that embraces change, act decisively, moves quickly and shares a common ambition."
