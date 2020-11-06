Hanesbrands' new CEO undertaking 'unvarnished truth' company review

However, during just the third quarter, Hanesbrands reported $179 million in global PPE sales. It has projected $50 million in fourth-quarter PPE sales.

Bratspies told analysts that "the way we’re positioned and thinking about it is that you should consider PPE kind of a near-term opportunity for 2020, and we’re not factoring in it as a huge business for us going forward at this point."

"But that could change and we’ll have to see how as things progress in the market."

'Aging a little bit'

Bratspies stressed to analysts that "at heart, I’m a brand and product person."

"I believe in providing great products born directly from consumer insights. I believe in the power of brands to differentiate, tell stories and build lasting loyalty."

From that perspective, it may have been a little unnerving locally to hear Bratspies refer to the iconic Hanes brand as "aging a little bit."

"It has really good equity scores. People like it. It’s really known for its quality and things like comfort.