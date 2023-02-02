HanesBrands Inc. reported Thursday it was able to meet or exceed its significantly lowered fourth-quarter financial projections.

Still, Hanesbrands had a $418.1 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $60 million a year ago.

The apparel manufacturer provided an earnings warning on Jan. 12 that included fourth-quarter sales in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion, and adjusted earnings in a range of 4 cents to 11 cents.

On Thursday, Hanesbrands reported a 15.9% decline in fourth-quarter sales to $1.47 billion and adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share.

The average earnings forecast was eight cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Exceeding fourth-quarter sales projections, even slightly, was a positive for HanesBrands given it had reduced its fiscal 2022 sales guidance three times.

“We delivered fourth-quarter results at or above our guidance as we continue to take actions to navigate the extremely challenging environment,” chief executive Stephen Bratspies said.

Fourth-quarter innerwear sales dropped 18.9% to $540.1 million. Activewear sales declined 16.1% to $375.7 million. International sales fell 12.2% to $447.9 million. The other category decreased 15.3% to $78.6 million.

For the full year, Hanesbrands reported a loss of $127.2 million, compared with $77.2 million in net income a year ago. Sales were down 8.3% to $6.23 million.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the report by maintaining his 12-month share-price target of $8 and his “hold” rating on the stock.

Warring kept his fiscal 2023 earnings estimate of $1 a share, while initiating his first fiscal 2024 estimate of $1.25 a share.

"The company's Champion brand sales decreased 21% year over year, and is no longer the bright spot for HanesBrands," Warring cautioned.

"HanesBrands reiterated its long-term guidance of $8 billion in revenues and 14.4% operating margin by 2026, which we believe is aggressive guidance."

"We remain neutral on shares and would need to see improvements to operating metrics and the balance sheet before becoming bullish."

2023 guidance

HanesBrands' financial guidance for fiscal 2023 is based on three primary factors:

"A muted consumer demand environment given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty; first-half margin pressure as it sells through the remainder of its higher-cost inventory; and year-over-year improvement in second-half margins, particularly the fourth quarter, as lower-cost inventory currently being produced is sold.

The outlook "also assumes completion of the expected refinancing (in the first quarter) of indebtedness with 2024 maturities."

For the full year, HanesBrands projects a net sales range of $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with fiscal 2022 sales of $6.23 billion.

Operating profit from continuing operations is projected in a range of $446 million to $496 million, while adjusted earnings are in a range of 14 to 25 cents.

It expects to take $60 million in charges during fiscal 2023, including $54 million related to its Full Potential initiative.

For the first quarter, the guidance in net sales from continuing operations is in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion.

Operating profit from continuing operations in a range of $39 million to $59 million, while an adjusted earnings loss in a range of 4 to 9 cents.

Full Potential

In another noteworthy development, HanesBrands is extending by a year the ultimate financial payoff of its Full Potential growth initiative.

HanesBrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on its Full Potential initiative, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands, foremost Champion and Hanes; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

The initial goal was reaching $7.4 billion in annual sales by the end of 2025. The new goal is generating $8 billion in annual sales by the end of 2026.

"The new timing reflects recent and near-term macroeconomic and consumer demand environments," the manufacturer said.

“HanesBrands is a stronger, more disciplined company than we were even a year ago, and we’re not standing still," Bratspies said in the news release.

"Our long-term strategy is largely unchanged. We remain confident in our Full Potential plan and in achieving our long-term financial targets."

During the second quarter, Hanesbrands’ Full Potential changes included: consolidation in the Champion distribution network in the U.S. to two centers; and beginning direct shipping innerwear product from its Central American manufacturing facilities to certain wholesale customers.

The manufacturer opened a West Coast distribution center during the third quarter, while adding automation to several distribution centers “to improve picking and sorting speeds while lowering costs.”

Gray said that while HanesBrands is taking "positive steps to strengthen their position, ultimately, their fate will be tied to consumer spending."

"The next quarter will give us a clearer view of the plan’s effectiveness."