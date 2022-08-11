Hanesbrands' second-quarter profit drops 28%; manufacturer lowers fiscal 2022 financial guidance

Hanesbrands Inc. reported Thursday its second-quarter net income tumbled 28.4% to $92.1 million, primarily from the effects of a ransomware attack during the period and the ripple effect on its global supply chain.

The basic apparel manufacturer lowered significantly its fiscal 2022 financial guidance, taking "a more prudent view of its second-half net sales and profit outlook."

Investors' initial response to the lowered earnings guidance was to send the share price down as much as 9% in early trading Thursday.

Hanesbrands had 26 cents in second-quarter diluted earnings and 28 cents in adjusted earnings.

The ransomware attack, which began May 24 and lasted about three weeks, contributed to a $100 million reduction in net sales, which lowered adjusted earnings per share by 8 cents.

The manufacturer has not disclosed whether it paid the ransomware.

The average earnings forecast was 36 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Overall net sales were down 13.5% year over year to $1.51 billion.

The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

“Our second-quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of unexpected events and the difficult global operating environment,” Hanesbrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement.

“Despite the challenges, we continue to make progress on our Full Potential plan."

Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

During the second quarter, Hanesbrands' Full Potential changes included consolidation in the Champion distribution network in the U.S. and beginning direct shipping innerwear product from its Central American manufacturing facilities to certain wholesale customers.

A West Coast distribution center, which will support its direct-to-consumer business, "is on track to open this month." The company said it plans to add automation to several distribution centers "to improve picking and sorting speeds while lowering costs."

"We are in the early stages of our strategic supply chain initiatives," Bratspies said.

"Our innovation pipeline is more robust than it has been in years, and we continue to invest in building our global brands."

2022 earnings guidance

Hanesbrands adjusted its financial guidance for fiscal 2022, along with providing third-quarter guidance.

Both set of guidance reflect Hanesbrands taking "a more prudent view of its second-half net sales and profit outlook to reflect the changes in foreign currency exchange rates, short-term costs associated with actions to reduce inventory by year-end, and an assumption that slow consumer demand continues and the retail environment remains challenging."

The company lowered its full-year net sales projection from between $7 billion and $7.15 billion to between $6.45 billion and $6.55 billion. That represents a 2% decline compared $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

Its adjusted earnings estimated dropped from between $1.64 and $1.81 a share to between $1.11 and $1.23.

By comparison, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 were $1.83.

It still plans to spend between $150 million and $175 million on capital investments, as well as still projects $60 million in charges related to Full Potential.

For the third quarter, Hanesbrands projects net sales between $1.73 billion and $1.78 billion, diluted earnings in a range of 20 to 25 cents, adjusted earnings between 27 and 32 cents, and $31 million in Full Potential charges.

Core results

Second-quarter net sales fell 13.5% to $1.51 billion when factoring in the $100 million in lower innerwear sales to $685.8 million.

Activewear sales declined 18.3% to $330.4 million. International sales dropped 11.4% to $424.2 million. The other category decreased 16.5% to $73.1 million.

The board of directors approved in February a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program slated to begin during the first quarter.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares. It did not make any share repurchases during the second quarter.

The board of directors declared Thursday a 15-cent quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable Sept. 14 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 24.