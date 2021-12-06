Hanesbrands shifting to S&P MidCap 400 index

Hanesbrands Inc.is being moved to the S&P MidCap 400 index from the S&P 500, according to a statement Friday from the S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The indices said Hanesbrands is part of a change meant “to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range.” The changes go into effect Dec. 20 ”to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:”
S&P MidCap 400 follows the performance of 400 mid-sized U.S. companies, while the S&P 500 follows large companies. S&P 400 companies have a market capitalization of between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Other corporations whose stock is shifting to S&P MidCap 400 are Leggett & Platt Inc. and The Western Union Co.
Moving from S&P MidCap 400 to S&P 500 are Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.