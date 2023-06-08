HanesBrands Inc. said Thursday it has reached a 10-year primary apparel partnership with the University of Minnesota.
HanesBrands gains exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute Alternative Apparel, Champion, ComfortWash and Hanes fan wear across mass and campus/local retail channels.
The collections for the Golden Gophers will include men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. Hanesbrands also will create special activations and enhanced retail presentations.
Minnesota joins University of Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, University of Southern California, University of Texas and Ohio State University with exclusive HanesBrands mass retail partnerships.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ