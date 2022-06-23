 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanesbrands signs apparel partnership with USC

USC receiver Drake London heads into the end zone with a 20- yard touchdown catch against Utah in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

USC receiver Drake London (15) heads into the end zone with a 20-yard touchdown catch against Utah in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has signed a new primary apparel partnership with USC. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has signed a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Southern California.

The 10-year agreement grants Hanesbrands exclusive rights in the mass- and mid-tier retail channels to develop consumer-driven collections of fan apparel that will expand USC’s retail footprint.

The agreement is in addition to USC’s existing relationship with Nike, which is the official outfitter of the 21 varsity Trojan sports and provider of fan merchandise.

Hanesbrands will design, manufacture and distribute a collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

Other universities with a primary apparel partnership with Hanesbrands include: UNC Chapel Hill, Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas and Villanova.

