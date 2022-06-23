Hanesbrands signs apparel partnership with USC

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has signed a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Southern California.

The 10-year agreement grants Hanesbrands exclusive rights in the mass- and mid-tier retail channels to develop consumer-driven collections of fan apparel that will expand USC’s retail footprint.

The agreement is in addition to USC’s existing relationship with Nike, which is the official outfitter of the 21 varsity Trojan sports and provider of fan merchandise.

Hanesbrands will design, manufacture and distribute a collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

Other universities with a primary apparel partnership with Hanesbrands include: UNC Chapel Hill, Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas and Villanova.

