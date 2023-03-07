HanesBrands Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a multi-year apparel agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) that gives the basic apparel manufacturer exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute Bruins fanwear in the mass retail channel.

The agreement starts in 2024, which is before UCLA and the University of Southern California’s move from the Pacific-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference. The agreement was reached through CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company that is a subsidiary of Learfield.

HanesBrands said it will develop exclusive collections featuring men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

UCLA joins 30 universities with Division I athletic programs with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HanesBrands that including Clemson, Michigan and Penn State.

There are also at least 12 universities that have primary apparel partnerships with the company, including Cincinnati, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Southern California, South Carolina, Texas, Villanova and Wake Forest.

In 2022, HanesBrands’ Champion brand signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) contract with UCLA softball player Maya Brady and track-and-field’s Sophia Hartwell as part of the brand’s “Get It Girl” campaign.