Hanesbrands signs long-term licensee deal with Ohio State

Hanesbrands Inc. said Wednesday it will serve as a primary licensee for select Ohio State University fan apparel products for a six-year period.

The agreement was brokered by trademark licensing agent Beanstalk.

Hanesbrands is offering men’s, women’s, youth and infant/toddler fan apparel across the mass, mid-tier, and campus retail channels.

The agreement provides a multi-million dollar royalty revenue commitment to Ohio State. The university will gain access consumer brands Champion, which has not been available to Buckeye fans for more than five years, along with Alternative Apparel, Gear for Sports, ComfortWash, and Knights Apparel.

Ohio State, in turn, will gain access to academic resources through internships, market research studies and participation by Hanesbrands executives in university programs and projects.

Ohio State also has Nike as its official sideline licensee.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.