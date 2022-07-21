Hanesbrands signs primary apparel deal with University of Tennessee

Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has signed a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Tennessee.

The 10-year agreement grants Hanesbrands exclusive rights in the mass- and local retail channels to design, manufacture and distribute fanwear for men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

Brands involved in the Tennessee collection include Champion, Hanes and Alternative Apparel.

This fall, Hanesbrands will be on Rocky Top for a special Champion brand activation in conjunction with the VOL Shop prior to the Vols football game against Florida on Sept. 24. There also will be a co-branded mobile merchandise kiosk for use at home athletic events.

Other universities with a primary apparel partnership with Hanesbrands include: UNC Chapel Hill, Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, Southern California, South Carolina, Texas and Villanova.