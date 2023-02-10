HanesBrands Inc. is taking a pivotal and costly step toward achieving its fiscal 2023 financial and cash flow goals.

The Winston-Salem apparel manufacturer said Friday it has set a private offering of $600 million in senior debt notes to institutional investors. The notes are due in 2031.

The interest rate HanesBrands would pay is 9%. The manufacturer expects to close the offering Tuesday.

Net proceeds would be used to pay off two sets of senior debt notes of a combined $500 million that are due in 2024. The interest rates on those notes are 3.5% and 4.625%.

The company plans to redeem the 2024 notes by Feb. 21.

"This is the refinancing of the maturing debt HanesBrands discussed previously. Nothing extraordinary here," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

Gray said he wasn't surprised by the higher interest rate commitment.

"Given its weaker balance sheet and higher interest rates, I suspect it may be substantially more expensive than the debt they are settling," Gray said.

"Nine percent in this environment suggests that the market considers this below investment grade."

The 2031 senior debt notes would be backed "by certain of HanesBrands’ domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities and certain other material indebtedness."

HanesBrands’ financial guidance for fiscal 2023, disclosed Feb. 2, “assumes completion of the expected refinancing (in the first quarter) of indebtedness with 2024 maturities.”

The company projects a net sales range of $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with fiscal 2022 sales of $6.23 billion.

Operating profit from continuing operations is projected in a range of $446 million to $496 million, while adjusted earnings are in a range of 14 to 25 cents.

The guidance is based on three other primary factors:

“A muted consumer demand environment given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty; first-half margin pressure as it sells through the remainder of its higher-cost inventory; and year-over-year improvement in second-half margins, particularly the fourth quarter, as lower-cost inventory currently being produced is sold.

On Feb. 2, HanesBrands' board of directors announced it had eliminated the manufacturer's quarterly cash dividend after nearly 10 years.

It was the biggest ripple effect of HanesBrands continuing to struggle with high inflation dampening global consumer spending into a second year.

Eliminating the dividend was the most jarring — and symbolic — among several restructuring steps unveiled during the fourth-quarter earnings report with improving cash flow as the main objective.

HanesBrands may be following the trend of corporations "planning for a longer economic winter,” said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

"Many companies are striving to be proactive in this environment and making certain they have the financial resources to weather an economic storm, when it would likely be more difficult to raise capital on favorable terms."

Vitner said that economic possibility "is one of the reasons the tech sector has been cutting costs so aggressively.

"They are anticipating a three-year period where they will not be able to tap the financial markets for initial public offerings, secondary offerings or debt offerings at favorable terms.

"They are battening down the hatches by trimming staff and scrutinizing capital expenditures."

Workforce effect

HanesBrands listed in the Feb. 2 news release it took a 13.5% reduction in its global workforce, or from 59,000 employees in 33 countries to 51,000 employees in 32 countries.

About 88% of the workforce, or 45,000, were reported to be outside the U.S. as of Dec. 31.

Compared with the fiscal 2021 annual report, HanesBrands’ non-global workforce has been reduced from about 8,000 to about 7,000 over the past year.

At last count, HanesBrands had about 2,300 employees in Forsyth County and about 2,800 in North Carolina counting a distribution center in High Point.

Chief executive Steve Bratspies told analysts there has been an unspecified reduction in its corporate headquarters workforce in January.

The manufacturer has not provided how many local jobs have been affected in a workforce reduction it confirmed to the Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 23.