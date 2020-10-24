Hanesbrands takes next PPE step with more breathable surgical mask

However, the surgical masks have not been FDA cleared or approved. They are not available to consumers, Hanesbrands said.

"Until we go through the FDA approval process, which is long and arduous, we can't say that it can be used in a surgical setting," said Mike Abbott, Hanesbrands’ director of research and development.

Abbott said appropriate health care settings for the two-ply surgical masks include "extended care and areas where a standard surgical mask is not allowed."

"We're focusing right now on institutional orders, but they are available right now for other orders," Abbott said.

"Clinicians can use it when doing medical exams and extended-care professionals can use it in their work environment."

Hanesbrands spokeswoman Carole Crosslin said that "given the quality, comfort and price point, we believe there is a market for our surgical masks in health care systems across the country."

"The company applied-for-and-received FDA authorization as a first step in developing an on-going market."

"Ultimately, however, the size of the market for our surgical mask is yet to be determined," she said.

How it works