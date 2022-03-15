 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanesbrands top-five executive announces departure
Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that Jonathan Rain, a top-five executive as president of global activewear, will step down on March 31.

The company said Rain is departing “for a role at another company to be closer to his family.”

Hanesbrands said it is conducting an internal and external search for a successor.

For fiscal 2021, Rain was paid $637,500 in salary, $779,816 in incentive pay and $3.03 million in total compensation.

