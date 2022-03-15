Hanesbrands top-five executive announces departure

Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that Jonathan Rain, a top-five executive as president of global activewear, will step down on March 31.
The company said Rain is departing “for a role at another company to be closer to his family.”
Hanesbrands said it is conducting an internal and external search for a successor.
For fiscal 2021, Rain was paid $637,500 in salary, $779,816 in incentive pay and $3.03 million in total compensation.
Richard Craver
