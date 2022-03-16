Hanesbrands top-five executive takes Clarks CEO post

Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that Jonathan Ram, a top-five executive as president of global activewear, will step down on March 31.

The company said Ram is departing “for a role at another company to be closer to his family.”

On Wednesday, Boston-based footwear company Clarks announced that Ram has been hired as its chief executive. Before joining Hanesbrands in 2018, Ram worked 16 years for New Balance Athletics.

Hanesbrands said it is conducting an internal and external search for the successor to Ram.

For fiscal 2021, Ram was paid $637,500 in salary, $779,816 in incentive pay and $3.03 million in total compensation.

