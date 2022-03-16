 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanesbrands top-five executive takes Clarks CEO post
0 Comments

Hanesbrands top-five executive takes Clarks CEO post

  • 0
HANESBRANDS BUILDING

Hanesbrands Inc. announced the planned departure of Jonathan Rain, a top-five executive as president of global activewear.

 Journal file

Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that Jonathan Ram, a top-five executive as president of global activewear, will step down on March 31.

The company said Ram is departing “for a role at another company to be closer to his family.”

On Wednesday, Boston-based footwear company Clarks announced that Ram has been hired as its chief executive. Before joining Hanesbrands in 2018, Ram worked 16 years for New Balance Athletics.

Hanesbrands said it is conducting an internal and external search for the successor to Ram.

For fiscal 2021, Ram was paid $637,500 in salary, $779,816 in incentive pay and $3.03 million in total compensation.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil tumbles below $100 on China COVID, Ukraine talks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert