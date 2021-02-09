Hanesbrands unveils long-term growth strategy that excludes PPE products

* Streamline global portfolio.

In terms of initial cost-cutting steps, Hanesbrands "determined that it no longer views PPE as a long-term growth opportunity," according to its press release.

Hanesbrands said it was writing off the remainder of its PPE inventory, valued at about $400 million. It took an equivalent inventory charge for the quarter.

During the second quarter, Hanesbrands completed production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the pandemic. The company also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.

Altogether, those face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue.

Hanesbrands decided to sell those same products to businesses and consumers. The products, sold under the Champion and Hanes brands, feature all-cotton, nylon and polyester blend face masks. The products are available online, in retail stores and in Hanesbrands outlet stores.

In July, the company projected more than $152 million in PPE sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020. It achieved $179 million in just the third quarter.