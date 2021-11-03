HanesTowne retail sites sell for combined $3.18 million

Two retail properties in the HanesTowne shopping center off Stratford Road have been sold for a combined $3.18 million to a Cary real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The purchased property contains: a 1.06-acre tract at 285 Harvey St. that contains a 4,254-square-foot PDQ restaurant as a tenant; and a 0.54-acre tract at 263 Harvey St. that contains 1,925-square-foot Starbucks as a tenant.
The buyer is Marion Properties One LLC.
The sellers are Barnes CRE LLC of Dobson, Crosby CRE LLC of State Road and Holder Commercial Ventures LLC of Mount Airy.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.