HanesTowne retail sites sell for combined $3.18 million
Two retail properties in the HanesTowne shopping center off Stratford Road have been sold for a combined $3.18 million to a Cary real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The purchased property contains: a 1.06-acre tract at 285 Harvey St. that contains a 4,254-square-foot PDQ restaurant as a tenant; and a 0.54-acre tract at 263 Harvey St. that contains 1,925-square-foot Starbucks as a tenant.

The buyer is Marion Properties One LLC.

The sellers are Barnes CRE LLC of Dobson, Crosby CRE LLC of State Road and Holder Commercial Ventures LLC of Mount Airy.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

