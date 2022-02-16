Harris Teeter extends closing hours back to 10 p.m.

The Harris Teeter grocery chain said it has shifted — effective Wednesday — its closing hours from 9 to 10 p.m.

Harris Teeter made a temporary change to close stores an hour earlier on Jan. 10 "to focus on closing protocols to ensure a great shopping experience."

The chain is among several businesses and healthcare groups that are easing COVID-19 restrictions in response to a recent decline in key metrics, such as daily case count, positive test rates and hospitalizations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth County had 80 new cases — the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 62 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 642 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down five from the previous report.

However, all of those metrics remain at elevated level for the pandemic during the current omicron variant period.

