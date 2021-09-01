Harris Teeter paid $8.2 million for High Point dairy plant

Harris Teeter was paid $8.2 million for its Hunter Farms dairy-processing plant in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property was bought by Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc. in a deal announced Aug. 18.

Harris Teeter said it will continue to carry Hunter Farms’ products.

The plant, which has about 160 full-time employees, also supplies dairy products to other major retail and restaurant chains across the Southeast. The employees are expected to transfer to the cooperative.

The cooperative, founded in 1920, represents more than 900 dairy-farm families in 13 states that bottle Maola brand milk and dairy products. It also owns processing facilities in Newport News, Va., Strasburg, Va., Laurel, Md., and Landover, Md.

“The purchase of the Hunter Farms dairy-processing plant is a long-term investment and growth opportunity for our cooperative in the High Point community,” said Jay Bryant, the cooperative’s chief executive.

